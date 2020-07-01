The numbers behind South Africa’s Coronavirus surge

Media player
Coronavirus in Africa: Why is there a surge in South Africa?
Coronavirus cases are rising across Africa and, in South Africa, the biggest provincial hotspot looks to be shifting – with the country’s economic hub now under threat.
BBC’s Southern Africa Correspondent Nomsa Maseko explains what’s behind the dramatic rise in cases in Gauteng.
01 Jul 2020
