The numbers behind South Africa’s Coronavirus surge
Coronavirus in Africa: Why is there a surge in South Africa?

Coronavirus cases are rising across Africa and, in South Africa, the biggest provincial hotspot looks to be shifting – with the country’s economic hub now under threat.

BBC’s Southern Africa Correspondent Nomsa Maseko explains what’s behind the dramatic rise in cases in Gauteng.

  • 01 Jul 2020