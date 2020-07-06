'Price keep rising, we don't know what to do'

Media player
Coronavirus lockdown: Zimbabwe's political and economic crisis
Zimbabwe government is struggling with an economic and political crisis that has only been worsened by a lockdown. The measure was introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Prices of goods in supermarkets have soared compared to what they were last December.
Tensions are brewing while the country is under lockdown. The opposition says the government is using the lockdown to clamp down on civil liberties. Several of their members have been arrested.
Edited by Miriam O'Donkor
06 Jul 2020
