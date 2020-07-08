Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The fight to prove Covid-19 is real as cases rise in Africa
Cases of coronavirus are on the rise across Africa.
But in some countries, people don’t believe the pandemic is real.
The hospitals of Nigeria’s biggest city, Lagos, tell a different story.
BBC Africa's Yemisi Adegoke reports.
08 Jul 2020
