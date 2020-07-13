'Zumba re-energises us to care for patients'

Media player
Covid-19 in Kenya: How Zumba dancing is helping frontline workers
Logging long hours, social distancing and at times isolations for anyone on the frontline during this pandemic can have a huge impact on mental wellness.
So, what can be done to maintain the mental health of frontline workers during these times?
BBC Life Clinic's David Wafula has been finding out from Peryn Cheruto, a nurse in a psychiatric hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.
