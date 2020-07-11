Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria: 11-year old dancer challenges ballet stereotypes
A recent video of 11-year-old Anthony Mmesoma Madu dancing in the rain went viral with the likes of Hollywood superstar Viola Davis and other celebrities sharing the video.
Anthony is one of the 12 students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos.
The academy, founded in 2015, is the brainchild of Daniel Ajala Owoseni who has been been teaching ballet for free without a dance space.
Filmed and edited by: Grace Ekpu
-
11 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-53346840/nigeria-11-year-old-dancer-challenges-ballet-stereotypesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window