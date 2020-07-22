The world must act as a community in its response in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the chair of the Global Alliance for Vaccines, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said.

She told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi it was important developing countries like those in Africa were not left behind.

"No one will be safe, until everyone is safe," she said.

