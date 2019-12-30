Africa accounts for nearly half of the countries worldwide where same sex relationships are outlawed.

Faced with attacks and death threats from family and society, sexual minorities in Africa are often left with no choice but to seek asylum in countries where they are able to live freely.

BBC Africa spoke to a trans woman from Somalia and a gay, gender-non-conformist from Ethiopia about the realities of life away from home.

Video by Anthony Irungu & Christine Yohannes