On New Year's Eve, 2017, Abokobong Amanam picked up what he thought was a firecracker. But it was actually a firework which exploded blowing off two of his fingers. When his family tried to get him a prosthesis, they could only find white-skinned or wooden ones.

So his elder brother, John, a sculptor who'd previously worked in special effects in movies, decided to step in, changing both their lives.