For days thousands of Nigerians have been protesting against the infamous 'Special Anti-Robbery Squad' (Sars), a police unit plagued with allegations of extrajudicial killings, theft and abuse.

But what sparked the widespread protests and why are demonstrators outraged by the unveiling of a new police unit to replace Sars?

