Nigerian-American activist Opal Tometi: 'Why I co-founded Black Lives Matter'

Nigerian-American activist Opal Tometi co-founded the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013, after the killing of teenager Travyon Martin. The 17-year-old was fatally shot in Florida by George Zimmerman, who was subsequently acquitted on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter, prompting a national outcry.

Opal Tometi tells the BBC's Aaron Akinyemi how and why the movement gained traction and what she hopes the revival of BLM in 2020 will achieve.

20 minutes ago
Africa