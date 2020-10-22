Security forces were not responsible for the killing of protesters in Lagos, Nigeria’s Police Minister Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has said.

“I cannot say who is actually involved in the shooting. There could be some miscreants who are having guns, shooting people here and there,” he told BBC World News’ Ishaq Khalid.

Amnesty International has said that security forces killed at least 12 people in Lagos on Tuesday during protests against police brutality.

