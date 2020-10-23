Nigeria has seen weeks of protests against police brutality, as protesters called for the end of a special police unit known as SARS, accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extra-judicial killings.

The unit has been disbanded by the president, but Nigerians are still protesting, saying the whole police force needs to be reformed.

The BBC’s Yemisi Adegoke speaks to families whose lives have been forever changed by police violence, as they seek justice for their loved ones.

Filmed and edited by Joshua Akinyemi.