End Sars protests: 'Is the dream over?'

One week after the Nigerian armed forces shot peaceful anti-police brutality protesters in Lagos, the BBC’s Mayeni Jones spoke to Ephraim, a British-Nigerian activist at the heart of the Lagos protests.

Originally from London, Ephraim, witnessed the shooting at the Lekki Toll Bridge on Tuesday 20th October.

While video footage shows men in army fatigues opening fire, the army has said that reports of its involvement are fake news.

