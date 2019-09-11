America has always been a melting pot, but one small town in Georgia stands apart.

Nestled in the shadow of Stone Mountain – the birthplace of the modern Ku Klux Klan – Clarkston has become home to many refugees from all over the world.

People from over 40 different countries have found a home here and this upcoming election will be the first time many of them can vote.

BBC Focus on Africa's Victoria Uwonkunda went there a week before the election to see what life's like for Africans there.

Produced by Aaron Akinyemi