Kenyan born photographer, Polly Irungu, was able to live the American dream when her work was featured on a Nasdaq billboard in New York's Times Square as part of Amplifying Black Voice season.

On her journey, Polly also discovered how hard it is for black women in her field to reach employment and recognition. As a result she founded Black Women Photographers, a database and community of black women photographers around the world.

Produced and edited by Marina Daras