Building sustainable schools using 'moon bricks'

Lebanese architect Leila Meroue is using a technique intended to build shelters on the moon, to build a sustainable school in the Senegalese village of Tivaouane Peulh.

The bricks are made using sack cut from a long roll into individual bags and filled with local earth, clay and just a little cement to bind the mix.

Originally designed to build shelters on the moon, Leila says that the bricks are easy to transport and fill on site. They are also the ideal building material for the hot climate, she adds, because the earth and clay mix soaks up the cold air at night and deflects the heat during the day, keeping the classrooms cool as well as being resistant to rain.

Produced by Kerry Alexandra

Filmed and edited by Alassane Dia