EbonyLife Media have produced some of Nollywood’s biggest films.

Their CEO, Mo Abudu, started in the corporate world, before becoming a talk show host and then starting her production company.

Her company’s latest film, Oloture, looks at human trafficking in Nigeria.

She wants the world to wake up to the importance of African stories, told by African filmmakers.

