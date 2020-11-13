The former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has said it was "extremely important" to make sure the poorest countries in the world get access to vaccines against the coronavirus.

He told BBC World News: "It is going to be for all countries, even developed countries, actually implementing this vaccination programme is a massive challenge. We've never attempted anything like this in the world before."

The report, A Covid-19 Vaccination Plan for Africa published on Friday by Tony Blair's Institute for Global Change highlights the steps African governments need to take to successfully vaccinate their populations including public education, logistical planning and ensuring there is an efficient registration system.