UNHCR calls for access to refugees fleeing Tigray

The UNHCR's representative in Ethiopia has called for unhindered and unconditional access to refugees fleeing Tigray.

Anne Encontre said around half the refugees fleeing the conflict in northern Ethiopia were children and many of them were unaccompanied.

She told BBC World News that UNHCR was trying its best to provide water, sanitation and basic services, but confusion and insecurity were rampant particularly in the north-east, where four refugee camps were hosting about 100,000 Eritrean refugees.

"It is very difficult for all the humanitarian workers to get to them and deliver services, most of them, half of them are children, children who are unaccompanied. They have no family members with them," she said.

