Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his government have been forced into conflict with the TPLF, the country’s attorney general Gedion Timothewos has said.

“The attack perpetrated against the northern command and the previous provocations of the TPLF left the government no option but to use force to impose law and order,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

The administration would take every precaution to ensure civilians were protected, Mr Timothewos said.

Prime Minister Ahmed recently announced he was launching the “final phase” of the army’s operation in Tigray following weeks of fighting.

The UN has warned of possible war crimes if the Ethiopian army attacks Tigray’s regional capital Mekelle.

