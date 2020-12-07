Locusts have been ravaging East Africa all year and now, they are in Southern Africa. The region is dealing with its biggest locust outbreak in over a decade.

It’s a different species of locust to the ones in East Africa but they can be just as destructive. And if they aren’t stopped now, food security in South Africa’s main agricultural areas will come under threat.

The BBC tracked a swarm and went out locust spraying with a small team of dedicated insecticide sprayers in the country’s Eastern Cape province.

Produced by Kyla Herrmannsen

Filmed and edited by Stuart Phillips