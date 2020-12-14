Hundreds of students are feared missing after gunmen raided a secondary school in north-western Nigeria.

Witnesses saids the attackers arrived on motorbikes and started shooting into the air, causing people to flee.

Usama Aminu had gone to bed when he heard sporadic gunshots on the school premises.

It is unclear how many students were abducted, and how many ran away during the attack and have not yet been found.

The government has blamed the attack on bandits, a loose term for gangs operating in the area.