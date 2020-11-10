Ugandans will vote for a new leaders on 14 January 2021.

The two leading candidates are current President Yoweri Museveni and opposition leader Bobi Wine.

President Museveni has been in power for 34 years.

Former musician Robert Kyagulani, also known as Bobi Wine, has gained a lot of support from young people, but his rallies have been targeted by authorities for allegedly breaching covid regulations.

Here are five things you should know.

Produced by Paul Bakibinga and Mark Sedgwick

Edited by Mark Sedgwick