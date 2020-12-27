Lekki toll gate shootings: What really happened?
The youth of Nigeria found their voice in 2020 with the rise of the End Sars protests against police brutality.
Nicknamed the "Soro Soke" generation - which means "speak up" in Yoruba - they took to the streets across the country for almost two weeks, calling for change.
That ended abruptly on 20 October when the army opened fire on peaceful protesters in a wealthy suburb of Lagos.
The BBC's Nigeria Correspondent Mayeni Jones investigates what happened that night and the climate of fear that has followed the shootings at Lekki toll gate.