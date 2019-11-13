Seventeen-year-old Joyce lives in Rwanda, Africa. She set out to discover out why some rural communities in her country don't have access to clean water.

Joyce heard about the dangers some residents face trying to obtain water, and met people who are working to create solutions.

"Access to clean water for all" is goal six in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, a set of targets announced in 2015 to transform lives around the world by 2030.

This video is part of Project 17, a World Service series produced in collaboration with the Open University, in which 17-year-olds look at progress on the UN's 17 goals.

It was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic and so social distancing has not been observed.

Video by Njoroge Muigai and Eleanor Layhe