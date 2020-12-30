Africa's fears over Covid-19 vaccine shortage

One of Africa's top public health officials, virologist Dr John Nkengasong has spoken of his concern that countries in the continent will not be getting the vaccines they need.

The director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention told BBC World News: "We are truly headed towards a moral catastrophe if this situation isn't addressed."

When the pandemic first hit the world it was agreed everyone needed equitable and timely access to vaccines, Dr Nkengasong said.

Now that the vaccines are here it was time to translate those words into action he said, explaining that the second wave of the virus in the continent was much more aggressive and devastating.

The World Health Organization has warned the world faces a "catastrophic moral failure" because of unequal Covid vaccine policies.