Camel milk has been hailed for its low fat content and supposed medicinal value.

East Africans farmers - in arid and semi-arid areas - own 60% of the world's camels and they are cashing in on the highly nutritious milk.

BBC's Smart Money program visited the northern drylands of Kenya and met a married couple who sell between 10,000 to 15,000 litres of camel milk daily.

Filmed by Eugene Osidiana & Victor Chege

Edited by Anthony Irungu