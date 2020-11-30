A group of South African chefs has diverted hundreds of tonnes of food that would have gone to waste in order to help families struggling to make ends meet.

It's estimated that nearly a quarter of South Africans go to bed hungry, a figure from before the economic fallout caused by Covid-19.

Chefs with Compassion was created at the start of the pandemic and even food that doesn't make it to the kitchen table gets given to pig farmers, helping to tackle the country's food waste problem.

Reporter: Pumza Fihlani

Filmmaker: Christian Parkinson