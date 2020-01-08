Why is it so hard to hold elections in Somalia?

Somalia's government is in emergency talks with state leaders to see if they can break a political deadlock to hold crucial national elections. President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's term ends on 8 February - but a new leader cannot be elected without parliamentary elections, which have been delayed.

Somalia's gains in recent years - greater security, a working government and a growing economy - have been threatened by the coronavirus pandemic and locust swarms. They are now are at even greater risk.

BBC Monitoring's Ibrahim Aydid explains why the polls have yet to take place.

