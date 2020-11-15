Namaste Wahala: Does the real-life mirror the film?
The new film ‘Namaste wahala’ is a rom-com about an Indian man and a Nigerian woman who fall in love, and how their relationship develops in the face of cultural differences and familial issues.
We speak to two Indians who have also fallen in love with two Nigerians, and ask them if they can relate, and whether there are any similarities between themselves and the film.
Producer: Saidata Sesay
Video editor: Mark Sedgwick
Executive producer: Leone Ouedraogo