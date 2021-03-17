John Pombe Magufuli, the son of a peasant farmer who became Tanzania's president in 2015, has died aged 61.

He died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan said in an address on state television.

Mr Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and rumours have been circulating about his health.

Once praised for his no-nonsense approach, he went on to become a controversial leader, nicknamed the 'bulldozer' president.