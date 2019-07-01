Since 2014, schoolchildren have been the object of attacks and mass kidnappings in Nigeria.

Insurgents who are against western education have regularly targeted schools in the northeast of the country, burning them to the ground.

But in recent months, a separate part of the country is seeing unprecedented mass school abductions that have left at least one student dead. There are fears that more attacks are already in the works.

So why is this happening? And who is responsible? Shola Lawal explains.

Produced by Shola Lawal

Edited by Anthony Irungu