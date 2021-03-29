'Burner boy' photo that reunited a family

When Muntaka Chasant set out to photograph "burner boys" on Agbogbloshie dump in Accra, Ghana, he had no idea that one of his photos would reunite a family.

But despite runaway Malik being reunited with his family, his future remains uncertain.

This video is part of Project 17, a World Service series produced in partnership with the Open University, in which teenagers around the world look at progress on the UN's goals.

