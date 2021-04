Moyosore Fagbenro lives with lupus, an incurable immune system condition, which is complex and poorly understood. Its symptoms range from mild to life-threatening and vary from person to person.

The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that at least five million people worldwide have a form of lupus.

Moyosore wants more people to be on the lookout for lupus and to seek diagnosis if symptoms appear.

Filmed and edited by Sarah Tiamiyu