When Nawal El Saadawi, a pioneering Egyptian feminist and writer, died at the end of March she left behind an extensive body of work including novels, essays, autobiographies and talks.

Her frank and uncompromising activism for women's political and sexual rights inspired generations. But it also earned her enemies and she was subjected to death threats and imprisonment.

Egyptian feminist Mona Eltahawy explains why Nawal El Saadawi will continue to inspire and connect with a long history of ‘feminist giants’ across Africa.

Produced and edited by Sharihan Al-Akhras