At the end of March, three Kenyan radio presenters were sacked after a radio debate in which if they questioned if women are to blame for being attacked. The discussion provoked outrage on social media with many accusing the hosts of victim blaming.

In victim blaming, victims themselves are challenged over their own actions with questions such as ‘What were you wearing?’, ‘You shouldn’t have been drinking’, ‘Did you do anything that could have been misinterpreted?

So, what is victim blaming, why does it persist and what is the impact?

Esther Ogola explains.

Produced by Anthony Irungu & Léone Ouedraogo