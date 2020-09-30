South African singer/songwriter Busiswa Gqulu aims to overcome gender barriers in the music industry and empower women with her songs and poetry.

Gqulu was one of the female artists featured in Beyoncé's song My Power, on the US star's seminal Africa-themed visual album Black is King.

Speaking to the BBC's Nyasha Michelle, Busiswa opens up about matriarchs, motherhood and her latest hit song, Makazi.

Edited by: Aaron Akinyemi and Andrew Hill