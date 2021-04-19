People in Zimbabwe are living at the very edge of survival, the writer Tsitsi Dangarembga, has said.

She told BBC Hardtalk that young girls are engaging in transactional sex just to be able to eat.

“We no longer look at each as co-nationals, as people who have a common history and should be constructing a common fate,” she said.

“It’s about what can I get out of this situation and this person in this situation at this moment in time.”

Watch the full interview on BBC iPlayer (UK only)