A team of female engineering graduates is aiming to overcome gender barriers in Ghana’s male-dominated automobile industry.

Belinda, Gifty and Erica have embraced opportunities offered by Solar Taxi, a transport service start-up, by assembling its solar-powered fleet of vehicles.

So what’s driving them? They spoke to the BBC’s Azeezat Olaoluwa.

Video Editor: Miriam O'Donkor

Producer: Akwasi Sarpong

Filmed by: Samson Omamuzo & Sulley Lansah