Chad's President, Idriss Déby, has died from wounds sustained in combat, the country's military has said.

Déby, 68, spent more than three decades in power and was one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

Idriss Deby was criticised for his poor human rights record, but there are fears that his death could trigger political instability in the country.

There are also concerns that his death could have a negative impact on the international fight against Boko Haram and other armed groups linked to IS and al-Qaeda in the Sahel region of Africa.