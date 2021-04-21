Born in 1983, General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno is one of the sons of the late president Idriss Déby.

At the time of his father's death, he was the head of the presidential guard and participated in numerous military operations throughout their career.

Despite his apparent lack of governmental experience, Mahamat Déby is charged with conducting a military transition which will last 18 months, until elections are due to take place.

Here's what else you need to know about him.