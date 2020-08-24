Inner city residents of Johannesburg in South Africa have been given access to a new kind of shopping experience: a zero-waste mobile grocery store.

The bus, called Skhaftin after the local slang word for 'lunchbox', sells fresh and dry foods such as rice, beans and lentils, as it makes its way around the city.

Shoppers bring their own containers, avoiding the use of packaging that could harm the environment.

Founder Ilka Stein and her team came up with the concept during the pandemic, to allow people to access healthy but affordable food in a sustainable way, without having to travel far from home.

Video by Taurai Maduna.

Follow BBC World Service on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.