India has registered over 18 million Covid-19 cases and at least 200,000 deaths, amid an unfolding humanitarian disaster.

The BBC's Aaron Akinyemi spoke to three African students from Zambia, South Sudan and Nigeria who have been caught up in India's pandemic.

They spoke out about the situation on the ground, as well as their hopes and fears as the death toll continues to rise.

Produced and edited by Aaron Akinyemi