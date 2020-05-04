Julius Mburu was only 10 years old when he started losing his eyesight through an irreversible condition called maculopathy.

But despite all of the challenges Julius had to face, he still managed to achieve many of his dreams. He has become a lawyer, a spoken word poet and a model.

The love Julius has for cars did not just stop at the ignition, over the years, his relationship with cars saw him become an enthusiast educating people about cars by use of feel and touch.

Producer by David Wafula and Leone Ouedraogo

Filmed by Jeff Sauke