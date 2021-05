In November last year, more than 50 people were shot and killed during a government crackdown on the streets of the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Officials defended the use of live fire, saying the police and army were responding to rioters.

But a new investigation by BBC Africa Eye shows evidence that, on November 18th, a police truck drove through the city centre and, in the space of a minute or so, shot seven unarmed people.