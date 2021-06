The eruption of a volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo in May has left nearly 500,000 people without drinking water, the charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has said.

Ellen van der Velden, MSF operations manager for DR Congo has told BBC World News what had been happening.

The UN has said 32 people were killed when Mount Nyiragongo spewed lava, 10km (6 miles) from the city of Goma.