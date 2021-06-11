Days after Twitter was suspended in Nigeria, after the government alleged that the micro-blogging site was being used to undermine "Nigeria's corporate existence", many are feeling the impact on their businesses.

While some miss connecting with friends and following trending topics, many who use the micro-blogging platform to promote their businesses are recording reduced sales and patronage.

Azeezat Olaoluwa speaks with these categories of Twitter users.

Editor: Joshua Akinyemi