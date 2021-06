The volcano near Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo erupted, and lava reached the edge of the city.

Many people had to flee and buildings were destroyed.

In the rush to escape some children went missing, and Unicef is working to reunite them with their families.

BBC Africa’s What's New programme spoke to some of the children affected by the eruption.

Produced by Yvette Twagiramariya.

Edited by Mark Sedgwick.