Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country, is about to hold its first election since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

This, despite a bloody conflict and looming famine in the northern Tigray region as well as escalating ethnic tensions are key factors for Ethiopia's future and its neighbours.

