More than 3,000 people died in the the unrest following Ivory Coast's 2010 presidential elections, after ex-leader Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept defeat. He was taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity.

The 76-year-old has been living in the Belgian capital Brussels since his release from detention three years ago and is now expected to return home. Mr Gbagbo has always denied all the allegations.

This is one man's story of being caught up in the post-election violence.

(Warning: some viewers may find this testimony distressing).

Filmed and edited by Franck Noudofinin